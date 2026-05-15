Official Top 20 Chart - Week 821

1) An Osprey fishing on the Rappahannock River by PhotoCrazy
2) Dandelion and seeds~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
3) Focused by Kerry McCarthy
4) Flowering Cherry Tree by Peter Dulis
5) Hare today... by Jennifer
6) Backlit Yellow by gloria jones
7) Blue Jay by KV
8) Fading Light by LManning (Laura)
9) Tiny Bleeding Hearts by *lynn
10) Painted Lady by Carole Sandford
11) First Cruise Ship by KWind
12) Coming in with a big splash! by Diana
13) Great Blue Heron by mittens (Marilyn)
14) 8may by amyK
15) White pompoms by haskar
16) Catching the evening sun by Judith Johnson
17) Towards Castleton by Margaret Brown
18) Ring of Roses Watercolor by Kate
19) Begonia 2 by Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
20) Yellow Warbler by Faye Turner
- An Osprey fishing on the Rappahannock River by photographycrazy
- Dandelion and seeds~~~~ by ziggy77
- Focused by mccarth1
- Flowering Cherry Tree by pdulis
- Hare today... by jesperani
- Backlit Yellow by seattlite
- Blue Jay by kvphoto
- Fading Light by ljmanning
- Tiny Bleeding Hearts by lynnz
- Painted Lady by carole_sandford
- First Cruise Ship by kwind
- Coming in with a big splash! by ludwigsdiana
- Great Blue Heron by mittens
- 8may by amyk
- White pompoms by haskar
- Catching the evening sun by busylady
- Towards Castleton by craftymeg
- Ring of Roses Watercolor by k9photo
- Begonia 2 by skipt07
- Yellow Warbler by fayefaye