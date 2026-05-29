Official Top 20 Chart - Week 823

1) Bald Eagle fishing on the Rappahannock by PhotoCrazy
2) Can you get so puffed up? by haskar
3) Dandelions~~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
4) White Poppies by Jennifer
5) Dewy Grass by *lynn
6) Can you spare an umbrella? by Kerry McCarthy
7) Welcome home by Denise Wood
8) something very few ever see by KoalaGardens🐨
9) Evening beach by Wylie
10) White Flowering Dogwood by Peter Dulis
11) Tindhólmur by Oli Lindenskov
12) Bumble Bee by gloria jones
13) Are You Looking At Me by Junan Heath
14) Dahlia by mittens (Marilyn)
15) Love in a Mist by Carole Sandford
16) I could'nt get enough of these beauties. by Diana
17) Reflections by Joan Robillard
18) Lake Menindee by Kate A 🇦🇺
19) Nyhavn by KWind
20) 2026-143 by vaidas
- Bald Eagle fishing on the Rappahannock by photographycrazy
- Can you get so puffed up? by haskar
- Dandelions~~~~~ by ziggy77
- White Poppies by jesperani
- Dewy Grass by lynnz
- Can you spare an umbrella? by mccarth1
- Welcome home by gilbertwood
- something very few ever see by koalagardens
- Evening beach by pusspup
- White Flowering Dogwood by pdulis
- Tindhólmur by mubbur
- Bumble Bee by seattlite
- Are You Looking At Me by paintdipper
- Dahlia by mittens
- Love in a Mist by carole_sandford
- I could'nt get enough of these beauties. by ludwigsdiana
- Reflections by joansmor
- Lake Menindee by kjarn
- Nyhavn by kwind
- 2026-143 by vaiguo