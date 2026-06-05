Official Top 20 Chart - Week 824

1) Thirsty Red by Jennifer
2) Senetti blooms bw~~~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
3) Close-up of an Osprey with lunch by PhotoCrazy
4) Looking Fierce by Corinne C
5) Dance on the wind by haskar
6) Poppy by gloria jones
7) Daisy by *lynn
8) Inveraray Blues by Issi Bannerman
9) Heron Waiting by Jane Pittenger
10) Everlasting Sweet pea by Beryl Lloyd
11) Niagara Falls by Peter Dulis
12) Majestic Monarch by KV
13) The last Cosmos for quite a while. by Diana
14) Spring into Summer by Carole Sandford
15) Up In The Tree Top by Junan Heath
16) Fuzzie Wuzzies ! by Louise & Ken
17) evanescing by Kathy
18) bruce by Graeme Stevens
19) The Light Beneath by Carole G
20) How Petal and Pollinator Weave the Living World by Christine Sztukowski
- Thirsty Red by jesperani
- Senetti blooms bw~~~~~~ by ziggy77
- Close-up of an Osprey with lunch by photographycrazy
- Looking Fierce by corinnec
- Dance on the wind by haskar
- Poppy by seattlite
- Daisy by lynnz
- Inveraray Blues by jamibann
- Heron Waiting by jgpittenger
- Everlasting Sweet pea by beryl
- Niagara Falls by pdulis
- Majestic Monarch by kvphoto
- The last Cosmos for quite a while. by ludwigsdiana
- Spring into Summer by carole_sandford
- Up In The Tree Top by paintdipper
- Fuzzie Wuzzies ! by Weezilou
- evanescing by randystreat
- bruce by graemestevens
- The Light Beneath by yorkshirekiwi
- How Petal and Pollinator Weave the Living World by 365projectorgchristine