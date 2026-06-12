Official Top 20 Chart - Week 825

1) Grab & go! by PhotoCrazy
2) New Kid on the Block by *lynn
3) Bamburgh Poppies by Jennifer
4) Autumn Tree Triptych by Babs
5) "I was here first"! by Kerry McCarthy
6) Gotcha! P6094939 by Merrelyn
7) Tara Cotta Long Neck Vases by Junan Heath
8) Gosling by gloria jones
9) Mosaic lantern tree~~~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
10) Journey Behind Niagara Falls by Peter Dulis
11) Poppy Red by Carole Sandford
12) Making a Turn by Jane Pittenger
13) Nienburg sunset by Judith Johnson
14) Leicestershire Wolds Poppies by Phil Sandford
15) Pair of Golds by Renee Salamon
16) Female Hummingbird by Islandgirl
17) A bit disheveled by haskar
18) traveller by KoalaGardens🐨
19) Robin’s eggs by Dorothy
20) Make a Wish by LManning (Laura)
- Grab & go! by photographycrazy
- New Kid on the Block by lynnz
- Bamburgh Poppies by jesperani
- Autumn Tree Triptych by onewing
- "I was here first"! by mccarth1
- Gotcha! P6094939 by merrelyn
- Tara Cotta Long Neck Vases by paintdipper
- Gosling by seattlite
- Mosaic lantern tree~~~~~~ by ziggy77
- Journey Behind Niagara Falls by pdulis
- Poppy Red by carole_sandford
- Making a Turn by jgpittenger
- Nienburg sunset by busylady
- Leicestershire Wolds Poppies by phil_sandford
- Pair of Golds by rensala
- Female Hummingbird by radiogirl
- A bit disheveled by haskar
- traveller by koalagardens
- Robin’s eggs by illinilass
- Make a Wish by ljmanning