Official Top 20 Chart - Week 826

1) Here is what the Herons were fighting over! by PhotoCrazy
2) Blue Tit Reflecting by Jennifer
3) Dandy seedhead~~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
4) Lift Off by Kerry McCarthy
5) Cheeky Rainbow Lorileet by Babs
6) Dynamic Duo by KV
7) Natural Glow by gloria jones
8) A Lot of Action at the Feeder by Jane Pittenger
9) natures jewels by KoalaGardens🐨
10) Office building at night by haskar
11) Landcaster Farm Lands by Peter Dulis
12) Sunburst by Renee Salamon
13) Cornflower by Carole Sandford
14) Colorful Echinacea by Kate
15) Tap O' Noth by Issi Bannerman
16) There’s a storm coming by Dorothy
17) lightweight by Graeme Stevens
18) Flowers by mittens (Marilyn)
19) Momma's watching by Faye Turner
20) I still cannot believe that I saw him, by Diana
- Here is what the Herons were fighting over! by photographycrazy
- Blue Tit Reflecting by jesperani
- Dandy seedhead~~~~~ by ziggy77
- Lift Off by mccarth1
- Cheeky Rainbow Lorileet by onewing
- Dynamic Duo by kvphoto
- Natural Glow by seattlite
- A Lot of Action at the Feeder by jgpittenger
- natures jewels by koalagardens
- Office building at night by haskar
- Landcaster Farm Lands by pdulis
- Sunburst by rensala
- Cornflower by carole_sandford
- Colorful Echinacea by k9photo
- Tap O' Noth by jamibann
- There’s a storm coming by illinilass
- lightweight by graemestevens
- Flowers by mittens
- Momma's watching by fayefaye
- I still cannot believe that I saw him, by ludwigsdiana