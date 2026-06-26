Official Top 20 Chart - Week 827

1) Mom telling the kids to keep their room clean. by PhotoCrazy
2) I Spy the Camels by Babs
3) Dandelion seed head~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
4) Summer Solstice from Beaver Island by Taffy
5) Go Wild: Water 6 by Casablanca 🇬🇧
6) Vintage Pin Cushion by Jennifer
7) Stunning Start by Kerry McCarthy
8) On a fallen oak tree by haskar
9) Another one by Carole Sandford
10) Summit of Pen Yr Ole Wen by Issi Bannerman
11) A lovely walk in the eco park… the lake bubbling with oxygen ready for the evening swimming… by Beverley
12) Little Flower by gloria jones
13) Red Winged Black Bird by Corinne C
14) vintage scene by amyK
15) salvia in the winter by KoalaGardens🐨
16) Great Spangled Fritilary Beauty by Ann H. LeFevre
17) At the Marina by Islandgirl
18) Cornflower in Our Yard by *lynn
19) Golden Orb Weaving Spider by John Falconer
20) Nothing to eat, but some flowers on his head. by Diana
- Mom telling the kids to keep their room clean. by photographycrazy
- I Spy the Camels by onewing
- Dandelion seed head~~~~ by ziggy77
- Summer Solstice from Beaver Island by taffy
- Go Wild: Water 6 by casablanca
- Vintage Pin Cushion by jesperani
- Stunning Start by mccarth1
- On a fallen oak tree by haskar
- Another one by carole_sandford
- Summit of Pen Yr Ole Wen by jamibann
- A lovely walk in the eco park… the lake bubbling with oxygen ready for the evening swimming… by beverley365
- Little Flower by seattlite
- Red Winged Black Bird by corinnec
- vintage scene by amyk
- salvia in the winter by koalagardens
- Great Spangled Fritilary Beauty by olivetreeann
- At the Marina by radiogirl
- Cornflower in Our Yard by lynnz
- Golden Orb Weaving Spider by johnfalconer
- Nothing to eat, but some flowers on his head. by ludwigsdiana