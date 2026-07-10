Official Top 20 Chart - Week 829

1) Classical Reddish Egret pose by PhotoCrazy
2) African daisy~~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
3) Coneflowers in Morning Light by *lynn
4) 4th of July reverence by Corinne C
5) Soldiers Point Jetty by Babs
6) Moments Before Dawn by Peter Dulis
7) Pollinator Picnic by KV
8) Sunflower by gloria jones
9) On the landing circle by haskar
10) Eastern Tiger Swallowtail by Kate
11) 'mum by Chris Cook
12) Every year a wonderful sight, but I was late this time. by Diana
13) finally finished June by KoalaGardens🐨
14) Just a Teaser by Heather
15) The frog and his little friend by Faye Turner
16) Evening Grosbeak by Jane Pittenger
17) Front Side by Carole Sandford
18) Lacy Phacelia by Issi Bannerman
19) Yesterday’s happy rose… A gentle spritz of splashing water & they bloom by Beverley
20) Supper Time by Richard Brown
- Classical Reddish Egret pose by photographycrazy
- African daisy~~~~~ by ziggy77
- Coneflowers in Morning Light by lynnz
- 4th of July reverence by corinnec
- Soldiers Point Jetty by onewing
- Moments Before Dawn by pdulis
- Pollinator Picnic by kvphoto
- Sunflower by seattlite
- On the landing circle by haskar
- Eastern Tiger Swallowtail by k9photo
- 'mum by cdcook48
- Every year a wonderful sight, but I was late this time. by ludwigsdiana
- finally finished June by koalagardens
- Just a Teaser by 365projectorgheatherb
- The frog and his little friend by fayefaye
- Evening Grosbeak by jgpittenger
- Front Side by carole_sandford
- Lacy Phacelia by jamibann
- Yesterday’s happy rose… A gentle spritz of splashing water & they bloom by beverley365
- Supper Time by rjb71