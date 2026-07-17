Official Top 20 Chart - Week 830

1) Taking a bow! by PhotoCrazy
2) I Found A Feather by KWind
3) Holes or eyes? by haskar
4) Green Woodpecker by Carole Sandford
5) Not a bee by LManning (Laura)
6) Persian Shield by KV
7) July Coneflowers by *lynn
8) Oil in water by Peter Dulis
9) Just because... by Casablanca 🇬🇧
10) Adrift daisy~~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
11) Graceful by Corinne C
12) Lunch in the Garden with dad by Issi Bannerman
13) "Hello" by Kerry McCarthy
14) Sunflower with Photo Bomber by Shutterbug
15) Perched by Jane Pittenger
16) Late-Season Ducklings by gloria jones
17) 12july by amyK
18) sundown by Wylie
19) Looking towards Gordons Bay by Diana
20) Corn tassel watercolour by Dorothy
- Taking a bow! by photographycrazy
- I Found A Feather by kwind
- Holes or eyes? by haskar
- Green Woodpecker by carole_sandford
- Not a bee by ljmanning
- Persian Shield by kvphoto
- July Coneflowers by lynnz
- Oil in water by pdulis
- Just because... by casablanca
- Adrift daisy~~~~~ by ziggy77
- Graceful by corinnec
- Lunch in the Garden with dad by jamibann
- "Hello" by mccarth1
- Sunflower with Photo Bomber by shutterbug49
- Perched by jgpittenger
- Late-Season Ducklings by seattlite
- 12july by amyk
- sundown by pusspup
- Looking towards Gordons Bay by ludwigsdiana
- Corn tassel watercolour by illinilass