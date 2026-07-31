Official Top 20 Chart - Week 832

1) Batalha Monastery by Jennifer
2) Daisy, Daisy~~~~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~
3) another visitor by April
4) And after the rain the sun came out by haskar
5) Kissed by the Sun by *lynn
6) Lake Martin Sunset by Peter Dulis
7) Pipevine Swallowtail by KV
8) Same dawn, different location by Kerry McCarthy
9) The 18th fairway of Stellenbosch golf club, by Diana
10) ETS on Zinnia by Kate
11) welcome home by KoalaGardens🐨
12) Bee by Carole Sandford
13) Dahlia by gloria jones
14) 183,482,917+1 by John Falconer
15) Time to Reflect by Danette Thompson
16) Marque Moon by Junan Heath
17) Grasshopper hiding by Faye Turner
18) Love in a Mist by Casablanca 🇬🇧
19) Tonight’s Last Light by KWind
20) Snorting Bison by Barb
- Batalha Monastery by jesperani
- Daisy, Daisy~~~~~~~ by ziggy77
- another visitor by aecasey
- And after the rain the sun came out by haskar
- Kissed by the Sun by lynnz
- Lake Martin Sunset by pdulis
- Pipevine Swallowtail by kvphoto
- Same dawn, different location by mccarth1
- The 18th fairway of Stellenbosch golf club, by ludwigsdiana
- ETS on Zinnia by k9photo
- welcome home by koalagardens
- Bee by carole_sandford
- Dahlia by seattlite
- 183,482,917+1 by johnfalconer
- Time to Reflect by danette
- Marque Moon by paintdipper
- Grasshopper hiding by fayefaye
- Love in a Mist by casablanca
- Tonight’s Last Light by kwind
- Snorting Bison by bjywamer