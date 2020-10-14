Winner of the Animals (September) Monthly Theme

Thanks again to everyone who took five minutes to check out our monthly theme finalists and cast a vote! The 365 community always blows us away with your ongoing support and encouragement for others.
Today, we're excited to crown @shepherdmanswife as the winner of September's "Animals" theme. Congratulations!
A truly dedicated member of the 365project community, @shepherdmanswife has shared thousands of beautiful landscapes and wildlife shots!
It was no surprise to discover their photo had captured the hearts of you all, like so many photos in their 365 albums!
We especially love how they've framed this winning shot. Using depth of field to create a soft-focus frame of trees around the majestic stags and does works perfectly. They also worked with the natural light and used the rule of thirds to instantly draw our eyes to the huge stag looking back towards the camera. As we gaze beyond the focal point we're treated to a whole herd of beautiful deer, brilliant!
Don't forget, we're only halfway through October's "Seasons" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries before October 31st. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in November.
Please keep safe and take care during these unusual times and remember to still have fun with photography projects and challenges that are great to enjoy indoors or at a distance from others!