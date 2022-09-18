Winner of the August 2022 Movement Theme

We're sending a huge Thank You to everyone who took a moment to vote for the finalists of August's "Movement" theme. We are delighted to crown @30pics4jackiesdiamond as the winner!
A dedicated member of the community, Jackie's shared so many gorgeous photos over the years and we love following along with their 365 journey!
It's no wonder that @30pics4jackiesdiamond's beautiful photo of Beatrix and Rufus caught the eyes of the community! We love how Jackie has captured the pure joy of movement, through the simple pleasure of little ones playing. Using depth of field and clever composition, the scene has been captured perfectly - we can almost hear them giggling as they run across the grass!
Don't forget, we've still got a couple of weeks of September's "Animals" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries by September 30th. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in October!