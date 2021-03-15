Winner of the Black and White (February 2021) Monthly Theme

Thank you to everyone who took a moment to check out last month's finalists and cast their votes for a theme winner!
We're excited to crown @kvphoto as the winner of February's "Black and White" theme. Congratulations!
Several years into 365ing, @kvphoto has an endless album of fun photographs that capture their adventures and passion for nature and wildlife.
In this winning shot, we love how the buzzard stands out so boldly from the white background. The mesmerizing capture of its wings curled up feels ominous, as if it's creeping through the air looking for its next meal. We love how it plays into the not-so-graceful reputation of these incredible birds!
365 member @etienne also had a wonderful summary of why this shot spoke to him:
"I like this picture that shows a different phase of the flight movement compared to what is more usually captured on photographs. There is a dynamism in the image because we can feel that the wings are just about to be deployed again, we can feel the next action coming. Also this posture highlights the aesthetic fan shapes created by the large feathers of the wings and it also displays the relaxed position of the paws."
Don't forget, we're only halfway through March's "Depth of Field" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries before March 31st. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in April!
Please keep safe and take care during these unusual times and remember to still have fun with photography projects and challenges that are great to enjoy indoors or at a distance from others.