Winner of the Black and White (February) Monthly Theme

Announcing this month's theme winner has really lifted our spirits amidst the worry and sadness around the pandemic sweeping across the world. We've never been more grateful for our online 365 community and the support they provide each other. Please remember to stay safe and keep healthy over the coming weeks, and remember to still have fun with photography projects and challenges that are perfect for indoors!
But now, it's time to reveal the winner of February's "Black and White" theme!
As always, thank you to everyone who took a moment to vote for our finalists. We're excited to reveal @rjb71 as the winner. Congratulations!
@rjb71 really caught the attention of the 365 community earning so many votes, even against a strong line up of finalists! We're often in awe of Richard's beautiful landscape photographs, and this photo is no exception. We especially love the contrast between the dark wintered tree and the godly rays of sunshine punching through the scene. Stunning!
Remember, we're only halfway through March's "Depth of Field" theme. Just remember to get snapping, uploading and tagging before March 31st. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple days April!