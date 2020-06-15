Winner of the Botanical (May) Monthly Theme

After another month of life amidst a pandemic, we hope everyone in our 365 community is staying safe and well, wherever you are in the world! Thank you again to all our members sharing photographs that continue to bring us endless joy even in trying times.
Today, we're thrilled to crown @vignouse as the winner of May's "Botanical" theme. Congratulations!
One of our most familiar faces of 365project, Richard is in his 7th year (WOW!) and always shares the beautify of his rural community near Brittany, France.
Richard shared dozens of creative entries for the monthly theme, but something special stood out about this particular shot! From the beautiful light and delicate bokeh to the tiny spider and the pitch-black background, what's not to love about this photograph?! With so many wonderful comments, it's clear we weren't the only ones to be won over. Brilliant capture, Richard!
Don't forget, we're only halfway through June's "Long Exposure" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries before June 30th. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in July.
Please remember to stay safe and keep healthy over the coming weeks, and remember to still have fun with photography projects and challenges that are great to enjoy indoors and at a distance from others!