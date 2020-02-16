Winner of the Composition (January) Monthly Theme

It's that time of month already! February is passing by in a flash and it's already time to announce the winner of January's "Composition" theme!
As always, thanks to everybody who took a moment to check out our finalists and cast a vote. We're excited to reveal @ghost13 as the winner. Congratulations!
In what looks like a simple shot from first glance, we love how @ghost13 has clearly put lots of thought into this shot. Not only is it a great example of Rule of Thirds composition, the intentional use of lighting makes for a dramatic, high contrast shot that's captivated us all. Amazing!
Remember, we're only halfway through February's "Black and White" theme. Just remember to get snapping, uploading and tagging before February 29th. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple days March!