Winner of the December 2022 Festive Theme

Time to announce the last winner of the 2022 themes!! Thanks to everyone who reviewed the finalists and voted for December's "Festive" theme finalists. We're excited to crown @novab as the winner!
Our twice-in-a-row theme winner is a familiar lens in the 365 community, and we're thrilled to see they're continuing their 365project into 2023!
We love how @novab played with perspectives and depth of field to creatively capture the holiday spirit in an original way! We were especially drawn past the beautiful nail art, and to the reflection in the bauble, which is so crisp against the bokeh Christmas lights in the background. Very cool!
Don't forget there is still lots of time to get involved in our first theme of 2023! Click this link to take part in January's "Rule of Thirds" theme.
We'd like to wish you all a Happy Holidays, and remember to upload and tag your entries by January 31st. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in February!