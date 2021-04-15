« back to blog

Winner of the Depth of Field (March 2021) Monthly Theme

 by bilbaroo on Apr 15th 2021

Thank you to everyone who took a moment to check out our latest theme finalists and cast a vote for a theme winner!

We're thrilled to announce @pea as the winner of March's "Depth of Field" theme. Congratulations!

It's awesome to have Paula back in the 365 project community, and sharing her beuatiful phots that are sure to bring a smile to your face.

In this winning shot, we love how Paula has played with depth of field to make the bright colours and delicate petals of the lavender pop and share the limelight with her daughter walking through the field in a gorgeous, bright dress. Plus, we can't help but be impressed that one of her arms was Photoshopped in, you had us fooled!

Don't forget, we're only halfway through April's "Different Perspectives" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries before April 30th. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in May!

Please keep safe, take care, and remember to still have fun with photography projects and challenges that are great to enjoy indoors or at a distance from others.



