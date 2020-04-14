Winner of the Depth of Field (March) Monthly Theme

We hope our 365 community is staying safe and well, wherever you might be in the world! As we announce the winner of last month's theme, we hope it brings as much joy to you as it does here in Vancouver.
We're delighted to crown @cornelialourens as the winner of March's "Depth of Field" theme. Congratulations!
New to 365project, @cornelialourens has really got into the community spirit of the 365, sharing some brilliant photographs along the way.
We especially love this friendly character, who has been captured so beautifully with short depth of field to soften the background and make every detail on their head and face stand out. The use of black and white also helps remind us how simple can be so striking, standing out but still making us feel like we're right there in the field. Amazing.
Remember, we're only halfway through April's "Perspectives" theme. Just remember to get snapping, uploading and tagging before April 30th. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple days of May.
Please remember to stay safe and keep healthy over the coming weeks, and remember to still have fun with photography projects and challenges that are perfect for indoors!