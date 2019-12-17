Winner of the Depth of Field (November) Monthly Theme

With the new decade racing towards us we're very excited to announce the penultimate theme winner for 2019. This time, for November's "Depth of Field" theme!
Thanks to everybody who took a minute to review our 6 finalists and vote for a winner - we're so lucky to have such an amazing community!
The votes are in and we're thrilled to crown @ukandie1 as the winner. Congratulations!
Several years into their 365 project, @ukandie1 is understandably a core member of the community and we were delighted to read that this beautiful shot was taken on a trip to the zoo with another 365 member!
We love how @ukandie1 has captured this candid moment of a Japanese macaque just going about their day! The natural sunlight makes their eyes sparkle, perfectly framed with shallow depth of field to accentuate their facial features and fine, fluffy fur.
Remember, we're only halfway through December's "Holidays" theme. Just remember to get snapping, uploading and tagging before December 31st. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple days of the New Year!