Winner of the Different Perspectives (April 2021) Monthly Theme

Thank you to everyone who took a few moments to cast a vote for this month's theme winner!
We're delighted to announce @0x53 as the winner of April's "Different Perspectives" theme. Congratulations!
In the first year of his 365project, Stephan has already uploaded 190 wonderful photos and is well on the way to completing his first project!
Snapped as part of a week-long series of Urban scenes, we love how Stephan used the sphere to capture multiple perspectives, as well as cleverly framing the sphere with the narrowing tunnel and bright lights above. We also love his Depth of Field technique that focuses all of our attention on the crisp images in the sphere and the leather glove that nicely reflects some of the light. A very cool shot!!
Don't forget, we're only halfway through May's "Long Exposure" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries before May 31st. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in June!
Please keep safe, take care, and remember to still have fun with photography projects and challenges that are great to enjoy indoors or at a distance from others.