Winner of the Holidays (December 2020) Monthly Theme

What a great start to the year! So many of you took a moment to vote and we're over the moon. We're forever grateful for how the 365 community continuously supports and encourages one another.
Today, we're excited to announce @northy as the final winner of 2020, for December's "Holidays" theme. Congrats!
I'm one of many 365ers who adore @northy's unique style, they're a true master of Black and White photography! It turns out they really know how to play with a splash of colour too.
In this winning shot, we love how the red baubles pop against the crisp white snow while leading our eyes to the dark figures enjoying a festive walk! This image really has it all - great composition, depth of field, beautiful lighting and a story that unfolds in the imagination.
What a lovely tribute to Christmas Day, too - the pop of red looks beautiful on @northy's December 2020 view!
Don't forget, we're only halfway through the last theme of 2020 - Janauary's "Rule of Thirds" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries before January 31st. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in February!
Please keep safe and take care during these unusual times and remember to still have fun with photography projects and challenges that are great to enjoy indoors or at a distance from others.