Winner of the Holidays (December) Monthly Theme

We hope you've all had a wonderful start to the New Year and are enjoying taking loads of photos! As we look forward into 2020, we'd like to take a second to look back at the last theme of 2019. That's right, it's time to crown the winner of December's "Holidays" theme!
Thank you to everybody who cast a vote after reviewing our 6 finalists - you guys and gals are truly amazing!
So, the votes have been counted and we're thrilled to announce @lesip as the winner. Congratulations!
Leslie is one of our most dedicated 365 members, who's already into their 9th year! (Wow) We love how their photos always bring a smile to our faces, injecting lots of fun and candid from daily life into their project.
We also love how @lesip has mastered the skill of taking even the most simple of subjects and turning them into works of art. We're not sure we've seen a prettier, dreamier bauble hanging on a branch. The attention to detail is really admirable, from the shallow depth of field and snowy white canvas making the bauble pop, to the simple yet effective use of the 'rule of thirds'. Wonderful!
Remember, we're only halfway through the first theme of 2020 - January's "Composition" theme. Just remember to get snapping, uploading and tagging before January 31st. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple days February!