Winner of the January 2023 Rule of Thirds Theme

Today is a special day! It's time to announce the first winner of the 2023 themes!! Thank you to everyone who reviewed the finalists and voted for January's "Rule of Thirds" theme winner. We're thrilled to announce that @pompadoorphotography as the winner!
A newer face in the 365 community, we're delighted to see them thriving with their 365project and making an impact on our community with so many stunning photos!
We love the composition, mystical clouds, and beautiful reflections of Hallstatt in @pompadoorphotography's stunning shot! It's no wonder the 365 community felt this was a clear winner for the Rule of Thirds theme!
If you loved this shot, you should also check out their dreamy alternative version of the photo, which was also submitted as a theme entry last month.
Don't forget there is still lots of time to get involved in our latest theme! Click this link to take part in February's "Black and White" theme.
Remember to upload and tag your entries by February 28th. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in March!