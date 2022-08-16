Winner of the July 2022 Perspectives Theme

We'd like to say a big Thank You to everyone who voted for this month's finalists to help choose winner of July's "Perspectives" theme. We are thrilled to crown @rjb71 as the winner!
A familiar face in the community, we never get tired of seeing the world through Richard's lens. We highly recommend you follow his account for stunning wildlife photography, landscapes, planes, and more!
It's no wonder that @rjb71's gorgeous sunset shot caught the attention of the community! We love how he used an interesting perspective to elevate what would have still been a great sunset in a more ordinary capture. The splashing, bubbling waves add a fascinating foreground element, beautifully catching the golden light from the sun.
Don't forget, we've still got a couple of weeks of August's "Movement" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries by August 31st. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in September!