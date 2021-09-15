Winner of the Landscapes (August 2021) Monthly Theme

Thank you to everyone who took a minute to review the shortlist and vote for this month's theme winner of August's "Landscape" theme.
We're delighted to crown @iqscotland as the winner! Congratulations!
@iqscotland really caught our eyes and our imaginations with their dreamy, fairytale landscape!
As we all know, it can be challenging to capture the magic of lush, green landscapes, with the real-life beauty of a scene getting lost in the lens. But, @iqscotland has used the rays of sunlight and clever composition to translate the beauty of the forest to our screens. With the rule of thirds coming into play, the footpath leads us into the forest, while the sunlight beaming in from the top corner helps us re-live the moment in our minds. Beautiful!
Don't forget, we're only halfway through September's "Animals" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries before September 30th. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in October!