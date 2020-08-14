Winner of the Landscapes (July) Monthly Theme

We've sad it before but it remains as true as ever, that one thing that keeps bringing us joy in 2020 is the 365 community and all the amazing photographs you share! Thank you to everyone who's taken part, submitted photos, supported others and voted for their favourite shots.
Today, we're excited to crown @rjb71 as the winner of July's "Landscapes" theme. Congratulations!
A dedicated and widely admired member of the 365project community, @rjb71 has shared over 2,250 photographs since starting their project!
While beautiful landscape shots fill Richard's feed, it's easy to see why this capture has a little extra sparkle! Comet Neowise has been a highlight of the summer skies and thanks to incredible photos like this, the whole world can marvel at its beauty.
We especially love how Richard has caught Neowise in what would ordinarily be a stunning landscape shot, with the silhouette shoreline and twilight sky taking over from the sunset as it disappears behind the horizon. Amazing!
Don't forget, we're only halfway through August's "Movement" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries before August 31st. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in September.
Please keep safe and take care during these unusual times and remember to still have fun with photography projects and challenges that are great to enjoy indoors or at a distance from others!