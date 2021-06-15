Winner of the Long Exposure (May 2021) Monthly Theme

We'd like to say a big "Thank you" to everyone who took the time to vote for this month's theme winner!
We're delighted to announce @novab as the winner of May's "Long Exposure" theme. Congrats!
What's not to love about Nova's winning photo?! Everything from the composition and framing of the spinner inside the wheel of light, to the gorgeous twilight sky contrasting against the golden light and flying embers, is magical!
As she explains in the comments of the image, her secret to the impressive whirl of light is... "I use fine grade steel wool #0000 and a whisk tied to a rope to swing it around and a long shutter speed. It's super fun, but you need to make sure nothing around you will catch fire."
(If you decide to try this, please remember to think "safety-first" as well as checking the wildfire status in your area.)
For many years, we've been enjoying Nova's endless creativity which has resulted in more than 2000 photos, many of which share her life on the East Coast of Canada! It's always a treat to find Nova's photos in the theme entries and I hope we'll get to see lots more, too!
Don't forget, we're only halfway through June's "Plant Power" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries before June 30th. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in July!