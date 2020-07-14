Winner of the Long Exposure (June) Monthly Theme

We're officially over halfway through 2020 - how did that happen? It's not been the year we all expected, but one thing that keeps bringing us joy is the 365 community and all the amazing photographs you share!
Today, we're thrilled to announce @spanner as the winner of June's "Long Exposure" theme. Congratulations!
A familiar face and widely admired 365project long timer, @spanner has shared over 1500 beautiful photographs with us over the years!
We can see why this particular photo caught the community's attention! We love the contrast between the rough, sharp edges of the rocks against the fuzzy wash of the sea. With long exposure, the contrast between rock and water has been beautifully enhanced and the photo really pops with a little help from the golden lighting, which softly highlights the thick clouds drifting away in the background! Amazing.
Don't forget, we're only halfway through July's "Landscapes" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries before July 31st. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in August.
Please remember to stay safe and keep healthy over the coming weeks, and remember to still have fun with photography projects and challenges that are great to enjoy indoors and at a distance from others!