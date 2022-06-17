Winner of the May 2022 Long Exposure Theme

We'd like to say a massive Thank You to everybody who took a moment to review the finalists and vote for a winner of May's "Long Exposure" theme. We are thrilled to crown @novab as the winner! Congratulations!
Despite some tough competition, we can see why our community was captivated by this other-worldly shot!
A truly magical capture, many of us could only dream of preserving the star-packed Milky Way in a photo like @novab's long exposure. From the golden sand contrasting with the deep navy sky, and working the galaxy into Rule of Thirds composition, this photo certainly turned out to be something work staying up late for, (let alone seeing the Milky Way in real life!).
Don't forget, we're only halfway through - June's "Plants" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries by June 30th. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in July!