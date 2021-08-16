Winner of the Motion (July 2021) Monthly Theme

Thank you to everybody who voted for this month's theme finalists of July's "Motion" theme.
We're delighted to announce @vera365 as the winner! Congratulations!
Vera's fun-filled black and white shot really struck a chord with the community!
We love how crisp the details are, using the perfect setup to capture the thrill of the slide and the water droplets flying through the air. We also love how the composition of the shot guides our eye back up the slide to eager onlookers, ready to jump to action themselves. Who wouldn't find joy in this infectiously fun photo?!
Don't forget, we're only halfway through August's "Landscapes" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries before August 31st. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in September!