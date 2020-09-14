Winner of the Movement (August) Monthly Theme

Thank you to everyone who's taken part, submitted photos, supported others and voted for their favourite shots. The 365 community and all the amazing photographs you share have continuously brought smiles to faces and have helped us all explore outside of our bubbles during lockdown.
Today, we're excited to crown @parisouailleurs as the winner of August's "Movement" theme. Congratulations!
A very special member of the 365project community, Helene has been sharing photos from life in Paris, and elsewhere, since May 2010 - Incredible!
I think we speak for the wider 365 community when we admit we can't get enough of Romeo, the Lhassa Apso puppy, who's made a regular appearance in Helene's feed this summer.
We love how Helene has captured Romeo's excitable-puppy energy as he bounds down a path. With fast shutter speed and perfect timing, capturing him levitating mid-air gives us a sense of joy - feeling weightless, floating on cloud nine!
Don't forget, we're only halfway through September's "Animals" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries before September 30th. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in October.
Please keep safe and take care during these unusual times and remember to still have fun with photography projects and challenges that are great to enjoy indoors or at a distance from others!