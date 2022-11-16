Winner of the October 2022 Landscapes Theme

Thank You to everybody who took a minute to review the finalists and vote for a winner of October's "Landscapes" theme. We are delighted to crown @4rky as the winner!
A long-time star in the 365 community, 4rky never fails to inspire with beautiful landscapes and fascinating perspectives!
It's no wonder @4rky's gorgeous capture of Brighton's West Pier dazzled us! We love the golden reflection of the sunset on the sea, perfectly contrasting against the silhouette of the pier frame. The composition also deserves special mention, with a centered horizon line and pier complemented by two figures and the water line working the rule of thirds. Stunning!
Don't forget, we've still got a couple of weeks of November's "Zoom" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries by November 30th. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in December!