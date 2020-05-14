Winner of the Perspectives (April) Monthly Theme

Wherever you are in the world, we hope everyone in our 365 community is staying safe and well! Amongst the challenges we face in these trying times, your photographs continue to bring us endless joy. Thank you!
Today, we're delighted to crown @rjb71 as the winner of April's "Different Perspectives" theme. Congratulations!
A dedicated member of 365project, Richard is in his 4th year of 365ing and always brings us beautiful fixes of nature. His photographs have been especially powerful during times of isolation and limited opportunities for us all to get outside and explore.
We especially love how this photograph perfectly represents the essence of the theme. By choosing what some might say is a very simple and easy-to-dismiss subject, Richard has played with angles, lighting and composition to elevate the impact of a dandelion that he spotted on a lunchtime walk.
Don't forget, we're only halfway through May's "Botanical" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries before May 31st. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in June.
Please remember to stay safe and keep healthy over the coming weeks, and remember to still have fun with photography projects and challenges that are great to enjoy indoors!