Winner of the Plant Power (June 2021) Monthly Theme

Thanks to everyone who took the time to check out this month's theme finalists and vote for a winner!
We're thrilled to crown @yorkshirekiwi as the winner of June's "Plant Power" theme. Congratulations and well done!
Carole G's simple yet show-stopping black and white photo allows us to really appreciate the intricate detail and structure of the leaf.
We also love how the composition and lots of white space puts the detail on a photographic pedestal, allowing our eyes to follow the bold stem up to the leaf and into the fine veins of the leaf. So beautiful!
This is just one of MANY incredible photos by @yorkshirekiwi, and we love seeing Carole's images in our feeds.
Don't forget, we're only halfway through July's "Motion" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries before July 31st. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in August!