Winner of the Rule of Thirds (January 2021) Monthly Theme

Thank you to everyone who took a moment to cast their votes for last month's theme!
We're thrilled to announce @mona65 as the first theme winner of 2021, for January's "Rule of Thirds" theme. Congratulations!
In her 7th year now, @mona65 never fails to delight us with her fun perspectives and magical use of light. Glowing skylines, crisp reflections and gorgeous mountain peaks often fill her feed, and we adore it!
In this winning shot, we love how the snow and clouds softly blend together, leaving us to focus all of our attention on the tree and family on a trek through the snow. Nailing the Rule of Thirds composition, this minimalist shot still sparks the imagination as we think about the family and whether they're off to have some fun or are tired, hungry and on their way home. We also love the caption shared with the photograph!
Don't forget, we're only halfway through February's "Black and White" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries before February 28th. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in March!
Please keep safe and take care during these unusual times and remember to still have fun with photography projects and challenges that are great to enjoy indoors or at a distance from others.