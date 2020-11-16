Winner of the Seasons (October 2020) Monthly Theme

Thank you for taking the time to review this month's theme finalists and cast a vote! We're so grateful for how the 365 community continuously supports and encourages one another.
Today, we're excited to announce @jackies365 as the winner of October's "Seasons" theme. Congratulations!
A talented long-standing member of the 365project community, @jackies365 never fails to delight us with her beautiful photography and endless ideas!
As Jackie explains in her caption "fall leaf in the grass in the dew with the sun behind it is the quintessential photo for it's time of year" - we couldn't have said it better ourselves!
While the scene was ready and waiting, Jackie has shown us how to take one of life's small moments and make something extraordinary! From the composition and the backlighting of the leaf and dewy grass to the depth of field and bokeh, it's no wonder we were all captivated!
Don't forget, we're only halfway through November's "Zoom In" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries before November 30th. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in December.
Please keep safe and take care during these unusual times and remember to still have fun with photography projects and challenges that are great to enjoy indoors or at a distance from others!