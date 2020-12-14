Winner of the Zoom In (November 2020) Monthly Theme

As always, thank you for taking the time to review this month's theme finalists and cast your votes! We're so grateful for how the 365 community continuously supports and encourages one another.
Today, we're thrilled to crown @novab as the winner of November's "Zoom In" theme. Congratulations!
With their magic touch, @novab always manages to bring a smile to our faces! From the most ordinary to the most extraordinary subjects, it's always a pleasure looking at the world through their lens!
In this winning shot, we love how the depth of field and creative composition draw our eyes into the perfectly imperfect rusty nail in the middle of the frame. The light source creates a lovely contrast between the dulled metal and the grained wood, too!
Don't forget, we're only halfway through the last theme of 2020 - December's "Holidays" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries before December 31st. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in January!
Please keep safe and take care during these unusual times and remember to still have fun with photography projects and challenges that are great to enjoy indoors or at a distance from others.
🎄 Last but not least, we wish you all a happy and healthy holiday season! 🎄