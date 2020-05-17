Previous
Lemon tree
Lemon tree

I waited 5 years to see my lemon tree bring forth fruit. I wanted to cut the tree down but my husband was confident that it would eventually be fruitful. Thank you Jesus. It finally did. All it took was faith like a mustard seed.
Blondie

@blondiesam
