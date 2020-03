Khe Tho Lake

Whew! It's been a while. I'm not sure if I'm back for good, or just dropping by every now and then.

But I'm still around, still in Vietnam.



This is one of the many big lakes around Ha Tinh province, way out in the countryside. As I'm currently working weird hours, I have a lot of time in the mornings to go on road trips to see all these awesome things.