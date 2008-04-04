Sign up
after Katrina
I went to New Orleans three years after Hurricane Katrina and parts of the Ninth Ward District still looked like this.
4th April 2008
4th Apr 08
Krista Marson
Tags
stairs
,
hurricane
,
staircase
,
katrina
,
new-orleans
