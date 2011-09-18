Next
Cliff Dwelling by blueberry1222
Cliff Dwelling

Home sweet home at Mesa Verde circa the 11th century.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mesa_Verde_National_Park
Babs ace
What an amazing place.
February 20th, 2025  
Merrelyn ace
Wow, what an amazing sight.
February 20th, 2025  
