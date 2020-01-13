Sign up
Photo 1848
2020
1st selfie of 2020 and it's blurry. Oh, well. At least it's not another flower picture for a change.
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
2774
photos
213
followers
150
following
1
365
SM-J337AZ
11th January 2020 9:36pm
portrait
selfie
