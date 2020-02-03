Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1869
Gimmie Your Lemon Recipes!!!!
We had to pluck all our lemons off the tree because a big freeze is coming our way. I now have more lemons than I know what to do with!
I'm am soliciting lemon ideas, please!!!
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
6
1
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
garden
,
phoenix
,
lemons
kali
ace
ironically your freezer is your friend, zest and juice them and put into icecube trays .
i am so jealous of your crop! my big tree died :(
lemoncurd is something i love to make, also lemon pudding , i can look up the recipes for you if you like
February 3rd, 2020
kali
ace
preserved lemons might be good, i have never made them, but they are used in Morrocan dishes
February 3rd, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
How lucky but I also feel your pain. I was gifted lemons last year and made lemon curd- basically lemon meringue pie insides (
https://sallysbakingaddiction.com/how-to-make-lemon-curd/
) and then canned it in small jars. Good luck
February 3rd, 2020
kali
ace
my mum used to make a lemon cordial syrup when i was a kid, a concentrate you add water to to make a yummy drink
February 3rd, 2020
Martin Jalkotzy
Wow, I have never has to deal with a bunch of lemons...no ideas here!
February 3rd, 2020
Krista Marson
ace
@kali66
Every lemon in the sink got juiced and fridged/freezed. I do the Moroccan preserved lemon thing already, which is always awesome. I'm fishing for recipes for the rest of 'em. I give lots away, but I want to try to use some.....
February 3rd, 2020
