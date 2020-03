At home

End of month hope. I've been a bit down these days. My back still aches and I still find it almost impossible to walk, but I keep doing my stretches and hope for improvement. One thing I haven't been doing well lately is sleeping, and I keep waking up in the middle of the night in pain. L5-S1 slipped disk, apparently, will take time to heal. I can't believe how tired I look in this picture. But...I am happy, hense the (rare in photos) smile.