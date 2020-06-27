Previous
Next
pompeii interior by blueberry1222
Photo 2012

pompeii interior

One thing about the houses in Pompeii is that they must have been quite dark. Not a lot of windows in there. Photo taken Nov, 2009
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
551% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise