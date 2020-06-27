Sign up
Photo 2012
pompeii interior
One thing about the houses in Pompeii is that they must have been quite dark. Not a lot of windows in there. Photo taken Nov, 2009
27th Jun 20
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
3037
photos
220
followers
206
following
4
365
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XSi
1st November 2009 7:27pm
Tags
italy
ruins
archaeology
pompeii
