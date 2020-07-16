Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2031
sunrise
I found this picture yesterday when I had to go through some images in search for something else. I think the wild dogs in the middle make for a nice touch. photo taken sep 2011.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
1
3
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
3061
photos
217
followers
214
following
556% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XSi
Taken
15th September 2011 6:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sepia
,
desert
,
landscape
,
arizona
,
monument-valley
Diana
ace
Such and amazing capture of this wonderful scenery.
July 16th, 2020
