sunrise by blueberry1222
sunrise

I found this picture yesterday when I had to go through some images in search for something else. I think the wild dogs in the middle make for a nice touch. photo taken sep 2011.
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Diana ace
Such and amazing capture of this wonderful scenery.
July 16th, 2020  
