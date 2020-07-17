Previous
Remnant by blueberry1222
Photo 2032

Remnant

Evidence of a fire that happened about 10 years ago
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
Krista Marson
Diana ace
Great shot and textures, at least a lot has grown in the meanwhile.
July 17th, 2020  
