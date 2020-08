So this crazy thing just happened the other day. A train derailed over a bridge and caught fire. 2020 just keeps getting better and better by the day....Oh, and we made a record high temperature the other day, 118F. What a time to clean up a train wreck.I snapped this pic on my way out of Phoenix. (This was as close as I could get with a zoom lens) I went camping for the last couple days. Was so incredibly nice to be in the trees for a while.Reddit info: https://www.reddit.com/r/phoenix/comments/i00tmh/train_derailment_and_massive_fire_on_railroad/