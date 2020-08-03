Previous
lots-o-trees by blueberry1222
Photo 2049

lots-o-trees

This goes on for hundreds of miles. Oddly, it wasn't always this way: https://www.knau.org/post/4fri-part-1-problem-our-ponderosa-forests
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
Jean ace
beautiful sight
August 2nd, 2020  
J A Byrdlip ace
Has there been any followup to that article? it is dated 2012.
August 2nd, 2020  
Krista Marson ace
@byrdlip Not really. The forest service does do a lot of thinning, but the forests are still thick and always at risk of large wildfires. They have done a good job at removing trees infected with the bark beetles, which is a worthy start.
https://4fri.org/
August 2nd, 2020  
