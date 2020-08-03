Sign up
Photo 2049
lots-o-trees
This goes on for hundreds of miles. Oddly, it wasn't always this way:
https://www.knau.org/post/4fri-part-1-problem-our-ponderosa-forests
3rd August 2020
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
2049
Tags
trees
,
landscape
,
arizona
Jean
ace
beautiful sight
August 2nd, 2020
J A Byrdlip
ace
Has there been any followup to that article? it is dated 2012.
August 2nd, 2020
Krista Marson
ace
@byrdlip
Not really. The forest service does do a lot of thinning, but the forests are still thick and always at risk of large wildfires. They have done a good job at removing trees infected with the bark beetles, which is a worthy start.
https://4fri.org/
August 2nd, 2020
