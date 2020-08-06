Previous
old timey cabin by blueberry1222
Photo 2052

old timey cabin

General Springs cabin circa 1914. https://azoffroad.net/general-springs-cabin
There's all kinds of historic cabins to see on this trail:
https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/coconino/recarea/?recid=74999
Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
Jean ace
great subject. love the lensbaby blur
August 6th, 2020  
Catherine P
Like the blur effect
August 6th, 2020  
